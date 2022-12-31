Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 154.3% in December

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the November 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,577,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 991,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,164 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 65.9% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 522,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 207,347 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 51.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 163,334 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

