MovieBloc Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.90 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and $1.49 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

