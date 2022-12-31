MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.20% of MSCI worth $68,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.40.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $465.17 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $617.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.