Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 247,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 482,361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 520,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,205. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $41.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

