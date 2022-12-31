MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

