MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

