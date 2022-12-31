MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.77 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

