MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

