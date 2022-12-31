MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

NYSE:SPG opened at $117.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

