MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,776,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

