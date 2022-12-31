MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after buying an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.