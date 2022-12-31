MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of MVO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. 149,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.05. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is presently 143.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

