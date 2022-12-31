My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $660,399.23

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $838,211.09 and approximately $660,399.23 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

