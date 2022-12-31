My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $835,413.70

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $835,413.70 and approximately $671,975.72 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.01501332 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008551 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017894 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00036215 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.01720476 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.