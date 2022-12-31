Navcoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.82 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $3,816.26 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00110963 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00182450 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063893 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038931 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,180,286 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

