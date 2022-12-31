Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Hits $2.55 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $569.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00184267 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00039654 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,179,098 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.