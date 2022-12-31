Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $15,090.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00112309 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00190511 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00038208 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,183,138 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

