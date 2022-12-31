Nblh (NBLH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,169.66

Nblh (NBLH) traded 91.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Nblh has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $1,169.66 and $14,518.91 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000017 USD and is down -99.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,504.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

