nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.23 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,792 shares of company stock valued at $486,128. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 46.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in nCino by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

