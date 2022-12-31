NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $29.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00007618 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00066140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024214 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003485 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.25967724 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $50,912,655.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

