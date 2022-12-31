Neblio (NEBL) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00007825 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and $2.03 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00463127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.02970443 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.06 or 0.29635384 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,728,812 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

