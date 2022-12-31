Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 543,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 127,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,104. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NLTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

