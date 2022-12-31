Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 543,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 127,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,104. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
