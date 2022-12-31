NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 347,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

