Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 120.3% in December

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 445.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

