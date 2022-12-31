NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.28

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $6.54. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 11,394 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.88.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NL Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NL Industries

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.