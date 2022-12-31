Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $257.22.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

