Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Biogen makes up about 0.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,956,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen stock opened at $276.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.62 and a 200 day moving average of $243.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

