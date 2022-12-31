Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $19.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 20.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 189,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after buying an additional 273,177 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 184,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

