NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

