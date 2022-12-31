Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 142,578 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EWC opened at $32.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

