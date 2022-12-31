Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCQ opened at $18.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

