Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $38.33 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.