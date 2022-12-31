Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 333,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 268,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 434,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

