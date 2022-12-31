Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 2,944 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.