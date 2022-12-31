Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $308.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.