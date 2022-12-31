Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

