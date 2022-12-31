Numeraire 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.55 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $73.23 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.44 or 0.00075007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00462478 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.32 or 0.02944451 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.99 or 0.29593852 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.