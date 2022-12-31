NXM (NXM) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. NXM has a market capitalization of $248.85 million and approximately $62,998.35 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $37.74 or 0.00227559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 37.55340593 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62,699.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

