OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Short Interest Update

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 957,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 129,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.86.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

