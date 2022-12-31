OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Short Interest Update

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

OCFCP stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.