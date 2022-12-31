Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 183,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 68,489 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OCN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 17,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.97. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.62). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.