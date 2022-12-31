OKC Token (OKT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.79 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $5.79 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $25.18 or 0.00151928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

