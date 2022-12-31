OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $126,334.28 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

