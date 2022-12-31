Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 21.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

