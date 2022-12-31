Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $131.04 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.62 or 0.07236683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007577 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.