Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.30 million-$56.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

OOMA stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.78 million, a P/E ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

