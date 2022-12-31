Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 967,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO remained flat at $6.75 during trading hours on Friday. 537,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,868. The company has a market cap of $852.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a return on equity of 50.39% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

