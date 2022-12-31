OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. OpGen has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

