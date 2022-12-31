ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIX Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

IX traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $80.52. 18,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

