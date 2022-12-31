Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00004153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $339.37 million and $6.59 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

